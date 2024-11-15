Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The forward has had his say on quotes coming out of Costa Rica this week on his Hearts future.

Kenneth Vargas has addressed the situation surrounding his Hearts future.

The Costa Rican says he has been taken ‘out of context’ after an interview emerged from him while on international duty. In it, he was quoted as saying he'd 'like to go somewhere else where I can have a better place and compete more,' with a desire for playing 'against better-level players'.

Now the forward has reaffirmed his desire to play in one of Europe’s top leagues, but his commitment is with Hearts. He said on Instagram: “To the fans, teammates, and the entire Hearts family,

“I want to take a moment to address some recent reports in the media that have misinterpreted my words and taken them out of context. I'd like to set the record straight: like any professional football player, I dream of playing in one of the top five leagues in the world.

“Achieving that dream, however, is a journey that requires immense time, dedication, and relentless effort. I am fully aware that I am still young and have so much to learn, both on and off the pitch.

“Every day, I am committed to improving myself and growing into the best version of the athlete l aspire to be. I am incredibly fortunate and grateful for the support I receive from Hearts and our passionate fans.

“This club is more than just a team to me-it's my home. I am determined to give my heart and soul to this club, honouring the trust and opportunity they have given me. The support I feel from my teammates, the coaching staff, and the community fuels my motivation to push harder and contribute to our collective success.

“I want to emphasize my gratitude: I am privileged to be where I am today, and I remain focused on making the most of every moment and repaying the faith that's been placed in me. Thank you all for your continued support. With deep respect and appreciation, Kenneth Vargas.”