A Hearts contract extension has sparked delight for player and club.

Neil Critchley says Liam Fox and the Hearts academy staff are those who deserve credit after Adam Forrester signed a new deal until the summer of 2027.

The right-back has made a fist of making that position his own since coming into the team, following a long-term injury to Gerald Taylor. He has continued to feature under new head coach Critchley in the Premiership and the Conference League, making eight appearances for the senior side overall after impressing at Lowland League ‘B’ team level.

Fox - the former ‘B’ team boss and now first team coach - handed him his debut when interim gaffer. And Critchley reckons it’s the likes of the former Dundee United head coach who deserve praise for Forrester’s rise.

He said: “Adam has progressed excellently this season and we are pleased to have rewarded his development with this contract extension. We've got an exciting crop of youth who show all the qualities required to make it into the first team environment.

“Credit has to go to the club’s Academy coaching staff who helped nurture Adam’s development and, of course, to Liam Fox for bringing him into the first team fold. I'm very happy he's signed this extension and I look forward to working with him over the coming weeks and months as his development continues.”

Forrester told club media: “It’s been quite a quick process. As soon as I was offered it, I’ve always wanted to stay, so I’m delighted. Ever since Foxy put me in against Ross County and I made my debut, it’s always been in the back of my mind that I wanted to get a new contract and stay on for another couple of years.

“I always knew that if I got that got that opportunity, I’d hopefully take it with both hands and keep my place. As soon as I was put in, I didn’t want to come back out the team, I just wanted to keep playing games with the first team and keep building momentum.

“I’ve just been taking it game by game. Not getting too high or too low, just trying to take it all in my stride and I’m enjoying it. Foxy has obviously been massive for me. Having the trust to put me in in the first place and then as soon as the new gaffer came in, he’s obviously kept trust in me to play me in games so hopefully I can keep repaying him.

“Having Frankie Kent beside me talking me through the games has been brilliant. All the boys have been great with me. Playing against men for the past two years has helped me come into that first team environment and obviously, you’re playing against more experienced players, but it’s helped me a lot. I just want to keep playing as much as I can. Get as many minutes as I can and just enjoy my football.”