The Jambos will host Hibs at Tynecastle on Sunday in the ScottishPower Women’s Premier League.

Hearts Women have their sights set on breaking a special record this weekend as the Edinburgh Derby returns to Jambos soil. Eva Olid’s side will welcome Hibs to Tynecastle for their highly anticipated clash in the ScottishPower Women’s Premier League.

Hearts are pushing to smash the record attendance of 8,066 for the women’s Edinburgh Derby, which currently belongs to Easter Road. With a chance to retain the Capital Cup in front of a home crowd, more than 6,500 Jambos supporters have already secured free tickets to Sunday’s derby.

Tickets are free of charge for both sets of supporters so find out below how you could potentially take part in a piece of Scottish women’s football history.

When is the Women’s Edinburgh Derby?

With the men’s international break in play, Hearts Women will return to the main stadium on Sunday, November 17th. Kick-off is scheduled for 4.10pm GMT and Olid’s side will be hoping to continue their strong run in the season so far.

Hearts vs Hibs form

Hearts did not have a match last weekend after being knocked out of the Sky Sports Cup by Glasgow City back in September. Their last outing ended in a 9-0 landslide win over Dundee United in the SWPL.

As things stand, the Jambos are third in the league table after picking up 30 points from 12 games so far, level with Rangers and just one behind record title holders Glasgow City.

Hibs are currently fifth with 26 points and enter this weekend’s Edinburgh Derby unbeaten in six matches. Last time out, Grant Scott's side beat Partick Thistle 4-1 to book their place in the Sky Sports Cup semi-final.

The last time the two Edinburgh sides met in September, Hearts enjoyed a statement 4-0 win at Easter Road.

How to get tickets for Hearts vs Hibs

Thanks to the support of Baillie Gifford, tickets for the Edinburgh Derby are available at no cost for either sets of fans. All fans will be able to collect tickets from the Hearts ticket office over the weekend and on match-day. The ticket office will be open from 9am-5pm on Saturday, and 10am until kick-off on Sunday.

In-person sales are also available from the Hibs ticket office but will stop at 4pm on Friday, November 15th. Both sets of supporters can also book tickets online through their respective club’s e-ticketing service. Jambos can book directly via this link, while Hibs fans can visit here for theirs.

The current record attendance for a women’s match hosted at Tynecastle is 7,024. Hearts will be hoping to smash not just their own home attendance record but the overall Women’s Edinburgh Derby record as well.