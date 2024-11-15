Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

They have investment from England on the horizon - and that’s sparked a bold claim from one pundit.

Kris Boyd reckons that Tony Bloom’s proposed investment in Hearts could lead them to title glory in the long-term.

The Brighton chairman has guided the Seagulls from the English Football League to Premier League force capable of clinching deals like a £30m move for Matt O’Riley from Celtic. Hearts have been in talks with Bloom over an investment deal and to take advantage of his analytics-driven approaches that have proven successful elsewhere.

Brighton are the face of his success but over in Belgium at another club Bloom is involved with, Union Saint Gilloise have finished runners-up in the top flight when mixing it with sides such as Anderlecht and Club Brugge. They have also lifted a Belgian Cup.

Speaking on the Warm-Up, former Scotland and Rangers striker Kris Boyd reckons the proposed investment could be transformative for Scottish football, not just half. Nobody outside of Glasgow has won the title since the 1980s, with Celtic the current holders. Boyd says that Hearts could be the team to end that dominance and clinch glory off either his former club or the Hoops.

Currently, Hearts are second bottom of the Premiership after a tough start to the campaign cost Steven Naismith his job as head coach, with Neil Critchley replacing him. Next up is Celtic at Tynecastle.

Boyd said: “I look at what’s going on at Hearts and I genuinely believe there could be (a chance), you only need to take a quick glimpse at what’s happening in Belgium right now with a similar set-up with Tony Bloom’s analytical company going in at Union St. Gilloise.

“I would imagine in the next few months that is exactly what will happen at Tynecastle. I don’t think it is a certainty but there will be more of a chance. There’s similar traits when you look at Belgium, when you take the big ones of Club Brugge and Anderlecht, you could argue they’re like Rangers and Celtic, Union have been able to come through and challenge them. I think it could be done if the transfer recruitment policy is done correctly.”