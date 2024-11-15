Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Scotland head coach assessed his side’s battling win over ten-man Croatia and singled out Ben Doak for praise

Steve Clarke was left breathing a sigh of relief after Scotland clinched their first home win in 17 months against ten-man Croatia in the Nations League - then challenged his players to end the year with “a huge high for the country.”

Former Hibs star John McGinn was the Hampden hero as he sprung off the bench to grab a late winner and end the Scots 10-game run without a competitive victory. In the process, his moved level with Ally McCoist on 19 goals with only four others having netted more.

Clarke’s side now travel to Warsaw to round off their campaign against Poland knowing another victory would ensure they stave off the threat of automatic relegation from the top tier and secure a play-off against a League B nation next spring.

Scotland's John McGinn (centre) celebrates with team mates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Croatia | SNS Group

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Clarke said: “It's nice to have a win on the board in a competitive match. So I’m really pleased for the players, the effort they've put in up until now deserved more points and it's nice to get that win. First thoughts as I come off the pitch is that we can play better. I think we can be better with the ball, we can be more clinical when we get to the final third of the pitch.

“Obviously the sending off changes the direction of the game but we were due a little break. But I've always said this is a group of players that want to be successful and want to do well for their country. You see that again tonight, maybe not as good as we can be with the ball but another clean sheet - that's two in a row. If you don't concede goals you always have a chance to win the game.

“Fortunately we've got people coming off the bench that can score goals as well. It was nice to get John on the pitch. I thought his finish was really good because it wasn't an easy finish. It was nice to be able to look at the bench behind and know that we had people who could come on and affect the game.

“Ryan Gauld again came on and was tidy, one terrific cross for Ben (Doak) at the back post. It's nice when we get everybody fit and available. Despite a few bad results in this (competition), it's certainly alive and kicking going into this final match and it could really end the year in a huge high for the country.”

Clarke singled out Ben Doak’s individual display for praise on a night where the 19-year-old produced a coming of age performance that deservedly earned him the man of the match award.

“Yeah it was good, but I thought he might be,” Clarke said with a wry smile on his face. “He's come into the team, he's shown a really positive attitude, he brings us something a little bit different to what we've had before.

“So I'm really pleased with Ben and he gets the assist for the goal with the run, he could maybe have had a couple more, could maybe have scored one himself. So that's a contribution from a young player that we need to protect and look after but realise that he's good for now and hopefully for a long time in the future.”

The Scots require a three-goal swing to finish in second place in Group A1 after Portugal’s 5-1 dismantling of Poland in Lisbon. A win over the Poles coupled with a heavy Croatian defeat against Portugal could see the Tartan Army find themselves in the quarter-finals of the competition. But Clarke has refused to get carried away.

“We have to win,” he declared. “First job is to go there and win, if we do that then we'll count up the goals and whatever afterwards. But let's take it a step at a time, it's been a hell of a long time since we got a win and now we've got to get another one on Monday night. So it'd be nice to get back to back.”