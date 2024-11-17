Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former head coach has reacted to the news surrounding the Costa Rican forward.

Steven Naismith has provided his reaction to the news surrounding Kenneth Vargas this week - as he backs Lawrence Shankland to return to form.

Vargas has come out swinging after claiming to have been taken out of context, following an interview conducted on international duty, in which he expressed his desire to play at a higher level. The situation has divided opinion.

Naismith has sympathy for the star he managed while in the head coach role at Tynecastle. While he disagrees with one element of the Costa Rican star’s statement on the interview, the former boss has some sympathy for the forward.

He said on Off the Ball: "I think he's been naïve, I don't think he's just been taken straight out of context. He's done an interview, at times potentially not knowing it's going to get bounced back here. I've played with a lot of players that have gone international and they've come back and they've said all sorts.

"He's a driven young player, he's got a young son, his goal is to get him everything he can. That's to go to the highest level, there's no doubt about that. Has Kenneth done well enough this season to be saying that?

“Probably not. But his potential is really big. I think the biggest thing he's lacking at the moment is that last wee bit of finesse in the final third in front of goal. So I think there's a bit of naivety but also it has been taken the wrong way."

Another man up top for Hearts is Shankland, currently on Scotland duty. It’s been a tough season for the 29-year-old who’s netted once in 18 matches for the Jambos this term, after 59 goals spread across two seasons prior to this campaign.

Naismith added: "The last two seasons, what he's achieved is incredible itself. It impacted us because he was our talisman. Everything that could go against him is at the moment. Consistently going at that level and at that rate, it was always going to be a big challenge. Players go through that.

"The one thing from knowing him and speaking to him, he's not going to dwell on it. He will come back. He'll score one then he'll just start scoring again. I wouldn't be surprised if one will go in off his shin and then he'll be back. It happens with goal scorers all the time."