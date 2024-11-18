Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hibs star has been singled out for praise by the former Leeds United manager.

Jesse Marsch has only good things to say about one Hibs star after a major contribution for the Canadian national team.

The 34-year-old came off the bench to score the winner in a 1-0 away win against Suriname, with the next match for Canada coming against the same opposition in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Hoilett signed for Hibs in the summer after missing Copa America through injury, following a fruitful stint at Aberdeen.

Missing the major tournament was a major blow for the veteran who has been an impressive performer for Hibs despite a difficult start to the season. David Gray’s side face Dundee on Saturday night and will hope Hoilett can contribute to a much-needed positive result.

In the meantime, Hoilett has loved being back with his national team. Hoilett told club media: “Missing out on Copa was a bit devastating, but the team inspired me to come back strong and work hard to be a part of the squad. The brotherhood is strong here and it’s amazing to be back in the squad to get my name on the scoresheet.

“When you have talent on the bench, our job is to come on and make an impact when the team is putting in a shift and there are a few tired legs. So the manager told me to come in and make a play and I’m happy to get a get my name on the scoresheet.”

Former Leeds United Marsch says the Hibs winger is a valued part of the Canada squad, coming into the group with gravitas and aura aplenty. He said: “He’s so well respected in the team. They all appreciate his professionalism, his character, his selflessness, like he’s almost a perfect reflection of what the overall squad is, and I think they’ve all looked up to him over the years.

“Anytime he comes in, he has a natural gravity to his personality, and then we all know he provides quality in set piece situations and in the final third. So the idea of bringing him in was maybe we’d be in a game like this, and we could put him in the match and he could help us make a play.”