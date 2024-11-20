Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Good Food Guide has picked its Top 50 Best Sunday Roasts in Britain – and one Edinburgh restaurant has earned a spot on the list.

Hawksmoor, situated within a grand Art Deco former banking hall on West Register Street, was named among the best in the country for the British classic by the popular food guide.

In its description of the city centre eaterie, The Good Food Guide writes: “Like its siblings in London, Manchester and Liverpool, this branch of the Hawksmoor steakhouse group shows off flavoursome cuts of dry-aged native beef at its hugely popular Sunday lunch, when a whole rump is slow-cooked over charcoal, then finished in the oven.”

The restaurant, however, lost out overall to The Abbey Inn in North Yorkshire, which was named the Best Sunday Roast 2024.

The Guide’s search for the Best Sunday Roast, sponsored by Koffmann’s Potatoes and Tracklements, underlines the importance of championing those restaurants, pubs and cafes that are the backbone of the British dining scene.

Synonymous with tradition and family gatherings and offered everywhere from simple neighbourhood cafes to grand hotel dining rooms, it is obvious from the thousands of nominations received that a Sunday roast is, by far, Britain’s favourite meal with 75% of Good Food Guide readers saying a roast is Britain’s most famous dish.