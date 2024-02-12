Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The search for a missing Edinburgh man has ended in tragedy after police pulled a body from the water in Musselburgh.

Police discovered a man's body on Sunday, February 11 at Musselburgh Lagoons. Formal identification is yet to take place but police said the family of missing man Daniel Fraser has been informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Fraser, from Drylaw, went missing January 7, outside The Old Golf Course reception building, Stables Pavilion, near Musselburgh racecourse. Last month Police Scotland launched public appeals to help trace the 35-year-old.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.55am on Sunday, 11 February, 2024, the body of a man was discovered in the water at Musselburgh Lagoons. Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of missing man Daniel Fraser are aware.”