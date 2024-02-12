News you can trust since 1873
Police searching for missing Edinburgh man discover body in Musselburgh Lagoons

A body has been found in the search for a missing man.
By Neil Johnstone
Published 12th Feb 2024, 13:27 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 13:45 GMT
The search for a missing Edinburgh man has ended in tragedy after police pulled a body from the water in Musselburgh.

Police discovered a man's body on Sunday, February 11 at Musselburgh Lagoons. Formal identification is yet to take place but police said the family of missing man Daniel Fraser has been informed.

Daniel Fraser, from Drylaw, went missing January 7, outside The Old Golf Course reception building, Stables Pavilion, near Musselburgh racecourse. Last month Police Scotland launched public appeals to help trace the 35-year-old.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.55am on Sunday, 11 February, 2024, the body of a man was discovered in the water at Musselburgh Lagoons. Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of missing man Daniel Fraser are aware.”

They added: “There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

