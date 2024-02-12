Balerno Police Station, at Bridge Road, pictured in 2018.

Balerno Police Station is to close this week, with locals still encouraged to give their views on the future of the building, as the online consultation ends on Sunday.

Edinburgh divisional commander Chief Superintendent Sean Scott wrote to MSPs in September last year warning of 30 police station closures including in Balerno and Portobello, stating “hard choices” are being made to deliver effective policing within the funding available. On Sunday, February 11, the Police Scotland Edinburgh Facebook page posted: "Our consultation on the future of Balerno police station will be closing next week and we’re keen to get your views before the consultation period ends on 18 February 2024.

"To read more about our proposals for Balerno police station and submit your feedback before the closing date, see our Engagement Hub.

"All submissions to our consultation(s) will be reviewed and used to help inform our decision making process. We will look to communicate the next steps and any decisions made both internally and externally to the public in due course."

The post included a video link showing Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson explaining more about the proposed changes to the police estate in Scotland. Speaking last month, Labour Lothian List MSP Sarah Boyack urged people to take part in the consultation. She said: "The consultation on the closing of Balerno and Portobello Police Stations are now open. I regret that cuts by the SNP/Green Government have put us in this position.