Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh police officer who was stabbed as he fought off a crazed knifeman has been presented with a bravery award.

PC Ryan Bunting was called out to deal with armed thug Derek Archer who was in possession of a metal baseball bat and two knives at the capital’s Pennywell area in January last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the tense stand off Archer, 51, threw one of the blades at PC Bunting that caused an injury after striking him on the shoulder. The constable discharged his taser at the knifeman before more officers attended to bring the situation under control.

PC Ryan Bunting has been handed a bravery award

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told Archer was tasered at least 10 times by police officers during the violent struggle at Pennywell Road, Edinburgh, on January 14 last year.

The court heard the siege ended when Archer eventually gave himself up and while being taken into custody he told officers “he was happy to be shot and he was prepared to die”.

Archer was jailed for a total of 20 months and handed a supervised release order for 12 months by Sheriff Wendy Sheehan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now PC Bunting has been commended for his bravery and presented with an award at Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Bravery and Excellence Awards on Friday.

PC Bunting attended the ceremony alongside several other colleagues throughout Scotland as well as members of the public who were commended for their important work in helping others and ensuring the safety of the public.

Derek Archer who was in possession of a metal baseball bat and two knives at the capital’s Pennywell area in January last year.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell said: “These awards shine a light on the great value policing brings to communities: keeping people safe from harm, protecting the vulnerable, bringing criminals to justice, solving problems and reducing offending.

“I want to thank and congratulate all the winners and nominees, including members of the public. Their inspiring work and brave actions illustrate how policing stands up for and with our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “Scotland’s police officers and staff go above and beyond every day to serve our communities. What might seem ordinary for them is, in reality, often extraordinary and I am grateful to each and every one of them.

“These awards rightly recognise the bravery and excellence shown by police officers and staff, and by volunteers and members of the public across the country. I would like to congratulate all the nominees and award-winners – their stories are truly inspiring.”

Archer pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting aggressively towards Adam McIntyre while in possession of a baseball bat, utter threats to kill police officers, attempt to engage them in a fight causing PC Ryan Bunting to repeatedly deploy his Taser and cause firearms officers to repeatedly deploy Tasers and engage in an armed stand off at Pennywell Road, Edinburgh.