Livingston Designer Outlet has announced that British fashion brand Monsoon will be joining its line-up of designer and household name brands this week.

Opening at the West Lothian shopping destination on Tuesday, October 14, Monsoon is an exciting addition as the designer outlet “continues to strengthen its high-end fashion category”.

The new shop will offer a “stylish collection of women’s and children’s clothing, featuring quality fabrics, thoughtful design, and versatile pieces perfect for Autumn”, all at outlet prices. The store’s arrival will give shoppers even more choice from one of the UK’s most recognised high street fashion brands.

The new Monsoon store at Livingston Designer Outlet in West Lothian. | BWP

Michelle Whitelaw, centre director at Livingston Designer Outlet said: “We’re delighted to be opening Monsoon here at Livingston Designer Outlet. The centre’s premium brand offering is continuing to grow, as we provide our customers with designer brands and internationally recognised names.”

Livingston Designer Outlet in West Lothian. | BWP

With a high street presence spanning five decades, Monsoon’s arrival represents the continued flow of exciting brands at the outlet, with the recent up-sizing of Calvin Klein and Lacoste stores, along with the new Columbia store which is set to open on Thursday, October 16.

Michelle added: “We’re in an exciting period at Livingston Designer Outlet with two other high-profile brands in Columbia and Ravensburger set to open their doors this week, we can’t wait to welcome our customers into the centre to discover the new offerings.”