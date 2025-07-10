Bus drivers working for a publicly-owned subsidiary of Lothian Buses are voting on possible strike action after rejecting a two-year pay deal.

Around 130 drivers at East Coast Buses, which provides services in Edinburgh and East Lothian, are involved in a ballot on industrial action which opened today, Thursday July 10.

The ballot closes on July 24. And the Unite union said any strike action could start in early August, potentially impacting on the Edinburgh Festival and the Oasis concert at Murrayfield on August 9.

East Coast Buses provide services in Edinburgh and East Lothian | East Coast Buses

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s bus driver members play a vital frontline role in keeping Edinburgh and East Lothian moving. East Coast Buses need to make a decent offer and stop treating its workers with disdain.”

East Coast Buses and Lothian County are both owned by the publicly run Lothian Buses. A separate pay deal has been successfully negotiated by Unite for Lothian County bus drivers which run services across west Edinburgh and West Lothian.

Unite industrial officer, Mr Lyn Turner, said: “East Coast Buses can quickly resolve this pay dispute if they want to by increasing its offer which was rejected by our drivers. If they fail to then industrial action could hit major events including the Fringe Festival and Oasis concert at Murrayfield.”

Lothian Buses operations director Willie Hamilton said: “We are disappointed that despite constructive and positive discussions with Unite resulting in an overall offer of 9.3 per cent being recommended for acceptance, we have not yet reached agreement with colleagues from East Coast Buses.

“We remain absolutely committed to working jointly with Unite in the hope of reaching a resolution and avoiding industrial action.”