Britpop legends Oasis will play three sold out shows at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in August as part of their record-breaking reunion world tour.

The much anticipated live return has been welcomed by thrilled Oasis fans across the world, with the ‘will they won’t they’ rumours of a return, widespread since the Gallagher brothers acrimonious split in 2009, finally put to bed when the band revealed in August last year that would return in 2025.

Oasis said in a statement at the time: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised”

Oasis are due to return for a series of huge concerts in the UK and Ireland, including three nights at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh in August. | Photos by Lisa Ferguson and Simon Emmett

The Live 25 tour will see Oasis perform to millions of adoring fans across the world, with huge outdoor shows across the UK, North and South America, and Australia selling out in minutes.

Around 14 million people are said to have joined the scramble for 1.4 million tickets for only 17 shows announced at the time across the UK and Ireland, with fans left furious with Ticketmaster due to long queues and controversial dynamic pricing.

When

The Manchester band, who kick of the reunion tour on Friday, July 4 in Cardiff, will play Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Friday, August 8, Saturday, August 9 and Tuesday, August 12. Doors are currently expected to open at 5pm each day.

Oasis playing at Murrayfield in 2009 - the last time the band played in Edinburgh. | JPI

Line-up

With Oasis going through many line-up changes over the years, particularly drummers, and the Gallagher brothers the only remaining members from their formation in 1990 until their split in 2009, fans were eager to see which line-up would return, with speculation widespread since the band announced they would be getting back together.

The Oasis reunion lineup for the Live '25 tour is expected to include Liam and Noel Gallagher, along with former band members Andy Bell on bass, Gem Archer and Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs on guitars, and new member Joey Waronker on drums, according to Radio X and NME.

Support

As with all UK and Ireland tour dates for Oasis Live 25, the band will be supported in Edinburgh by Britpop heroes Cast and former Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft, adding to the 90s nostalgia of the Britpop legends’ much-anticipated return.

Pre-show events

Murrayfield Ice Arena will host six-hour parties ahead of each Oasis show in August at Murrayfield Stadium next door, featuring tribute bands and a popular local indie DJ.

Fans will be able to watch sets by Definitely Oasis, The Complete Stone Roses and DJ Fools Gold, with fully licensed bars, food vendors and toilet facilities, in the shadows of the home of Scottish rugby, and sheltered from any possible Scottish summer rain.

Tickets

Although tickets sold out for the entire world tour in record-breaking time, there are still resale tickets available through Ticketmaster for Oasis at Murrayfield in August, although prices are very high, with the current cheapest ticket available for £517.50, with original tickets priced between £100 and £200.

Oasis Perform there "Dig out your soul" tour at Murrayfield in Edinburgh in 2009, having previously sold out the venue in 2001.

Getting there

Scottish Gas Murrayfield is located to the west of Edinburgh and is well served by public transport, and is only a 45-minute walk from the city centre.

There is no public parking available at the stadium. A limited number of accessible parking spaces are available at Murrayfield Ice Arena to accessible ticket holders who present a valid event specific car park pass along with an accessible ticket.

Due to crowd egress and local road closures for the event, vehicles parked in this area will be held until the roads are open again.

Coach and minibus parking is not available at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. Coaches and minibuses will be directed to parking areas along Corstorphine Road.

Edinburgh’s tram line runs from Edinburgh Airport into the city centre and there is a stop at Murrayfield, the exit from which takes you onto Roseburn Street.

Lothian Buses run several routes throughout the city that service Scottish Gas Murrayfield. All Lothian buses accept contactless payments, or you can download the Lothian Bus mobile app.

Big Green Coach is the official travel partner to the Oasis UK tour. It is providing coach returns from Aberdeen, Arbroath, Carlisle, Dundee, Dunfermline, Falkirk, Glasgow, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Manchester, Perth and Stirling.

There will be a designated Park & Ride at the Royal Highland Centre and tickets for the parking can be purchased on the Scottish Rugby ticketing website (ticket does not include the cost of the return bus ticket, which can be purchased in advance via the Lothian bus website or via contactless payment when they board).

Please note there is no parking available in the streets around the stadium on major event days. There will be road closures on the roads near the stadium, which will be revealed by the council in the run-up to the Oasis concerts in August.

Oasis are playing three gigs at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium next summer. | Getty Images

Age restrictions

No persons under 14 are permitted on the pitch for standing. Persons aged 14 + must be accompanied by an adult at all times (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged 14 +years old).

No persons under 8 is permitted in the seating section. Persons aged 8-15 years old must be accompanied by an adult at all times (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged 8 – 15 years old).

Security

All ticketholders will be searched before entering the venue. Scottish Gas Murrayfield stadium enforces a strict A4 bag policy (30cm x 21cm x 21cm) for concerts. Bags larger than this size, unless for childcare or medical reasons, will not be permitted.

All bags will be searched before entry to the venue is permitted. Please note that bags do not need to be clear. Where possible it is recommend that ticket holders do not bring bags with them, to ensure quick entry into the stadium.

You can only bring small amounts of food and drinks into the stadium if required for medical and childcare purposes, there will be a wide range of hot and cold food and beverages available inside Murrayfield.

Smoking is not permitted within the stadium bowl – this includes e-cigarettes and vapes.