Thousands of Oasis fans will be able to start the party early ahead of the band’s three massive reunion shows in Edinburgh this August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Britpop legends will perform at Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12, with tickets snapped up in a matter of minutes when they went on sale in August last year.

Now Murrayfield Ice Arena has announced that it will host six-hour parties ahead of each Oasis show, featuring tribute bands and a popular local indie DJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans will be able to watch sets by Definitely Oasis, The Complete Stone Roses and DJ Fools Gold, with fully licensed bars, food vendors and toilet facilities, in the shadows of the home of Scottish rugby, and sheltered from any possible Scottish summer rain.

Pre-show fan events will be held at Murrayfield Ice Arena ahead of the Oasis shows next door at Murrayfield Stadium. | Lisa Ferguson/ Getty

In a social media post, organisers said: “Murrayfield Ice Arena presents the Murrayfield Music Fan Zone on Friday 8th/9th and 12th August from 2pm.

“Top class tribute bands, Definitely Oasis and the Complete Stone Roses along with DJ Fools Gold will keep you entertained before the main event in Murrayfield Stadium.

“Even if you have missed out on tickets for the main concert, join us for live music, DJ's, bars and food and feel part of the event. Beat the crowds and potentially the weather at the Music Zone at Murrayfield Ice Arena.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Definitely Oasis are one of the tribute acts booked to play the special events at Murrayfield Ice Arena in Edinburgh this August. | National World/ Michael Gillen

Although the ice rink has a seating capacity of 3,800 and the possibility of accommodating 5,000 fans in total, tickets are sure to go fast for these pre-show Oasis events before the band take to the stage next door in front of 70,000 adoring fans each night in Edinburgh.

Tickets for the special Oasis pre-show events at Murrayfield Ice Arena, running from 2pm until 8pm each day, are on sale now, £10 adult/ child £5, with children needing to be accompanied by an adult.