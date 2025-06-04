Large pre-gig Oasis Edinburgh events with tribute bands and DJ at Murrayfield Ice Arena - how to get tickets
The Britpop legends will perform at Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12, with tickets snapped up in a matter of minutes when they went on sale in August last year.
Now Murrayfield Ice Arena has announced that it will host six-hour parties ahead of each Oasis show, featuring tribute bands and a popular local indie DJ.
Fans will be able to watch sets by Definitely Oasis, The Complete Stone Roses and DJ Fools Gold, with fully licensed bars, food vendors and toilet facilities, in the shadows of the home of Scottish rugby, and sheltered from any possible Scottish summer rain.
In a social media post, organisers said: “Murrayfield Ice Arena presents the Murrayfield Music Fan Zone on Friday 8th/9th and 12th August from 2pm.
“Top class tribute bands, Definitely Oasis and the Complete Stone Roses along with DJ Fools Gold will keep you entertained before the main event in Murrayfield Stadium.
“Even if you have missed out on tickets for the main concert, join us for live music, DJ's, bars and food and feel part of the event. Beat the crowds and potentially the weather at the Music Zone at Murrayfield Ice Arena.”
Although the ice rink has a seating capacity of 3,800 and the possibility of accommodating 5,000 fans in total, tickets are sure to go fast for these pre-show Oasis events before the band take to the stage next door in front of 70,000 adoring fans each night in Edinburgh.
Tickets for the special Oasis pre-show events at Murrayfield Ice Arena, running from 2pm until 8pm each day, are on sale now, £10 adult/ child £5, with children needing to be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets available for Friday, August 8 here. For Saturday, August 9, click here. And for Tuesday, August 12, click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.