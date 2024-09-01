Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Many Oasis fans have been left frustrated after failing to get tickets for the band's reunion concerts, being kicked off the ticket-selling websites or having to pay higher-than-expected prices.

Tickets for the gigs in Edinburgh, London , Cardiff and Manchester next year went on general sale at 9am on Saturday. It was expected they would sell out in minutes, but many found themselves waiting for hours in online queues. Some claimed they were "suspended" by Ticketmaster UK and Ireland after it accused them of being "bots".

Within less than an hour of the tickets going on sale, some had been relisted on online marketplaces for thousands of pounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oasis last performed at Murrayfield Stadium in 2009

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1990s Britpop band announced on Tuesday that they would reunite for a tour in July and August 2025 15 years after they split. The tour includes three dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12.

Edinburgh Evening News readers responded to our Facebook request to share their experiences of trying to buy tickets.

Jennifer Leary said: “Awful, got through after 3 hrs then errors for every ticket selection.....”

Samantha Skeldon posted: "After 7 hours of being in a queue along with another 1545346446367 people, I got to checkout only to be chucked out."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Barrie said: "Wasted 8 hours of my day never again bring back the days we didn’t have to go through all that." Nikki Jean Tierney said: “Raging. Waited ages in queue to get no 1 in queue and then kicked me out saying my session was suspended.”

Carol Graham posted: “Shocking after 4 hours got in to buy tickets for Edinburgh and got kicked out, plus family kicked out saying they were a bot , system needs fixing and looked into Ticketmaster.”

And Michelle Deighan said: “Never been so stressed in my life!!”

Some readers said they had managed to get through quite easily and had secured tickets, but the majority seemed not to have been so lucky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And one of the complaints was Ticketmaster’s “dynamic pricing” policy, which puts the price up in response to increased demand.

Gemma Slight said: "Ridiculous. Hours in queues to get through and see that "dynamic pricing" has increased £100 tickets to £350+Scandalous!"

Charmaine Watson reported: “Booted off twice then told I was a Bot. Got to checkout and only tickets left were 356 each so thought to hell why not and ordered 2 put my bank details in and it went SOMETHING WENT WRONG and booted me out again. 8 hours of my life I will never get back. Going to take a gazebo a carry out and my bucket hat and have a party in Roseburn Park on the day of the concert and listen for free.”

David Sleigh said: “If I can avoid using Ticketmaster again I will. Dynamic pricing should be outlawed/or band not allow it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Colin Pow commented: “Complete shambles.There has to be a better way in this day in age.”

An explanation by the website about the "in-demand standing ticket" price said: "The event organiser has priced these tickets according to their market value.”

Just after 7pm on Saturday night, Oasis and Ticketmaster announced that tickets had sold out. But it is thought more dates could be added to the tour.

Oasis has warned against buying resale tickets at inflated prices with companies other than its promoter, saying those tickets will not be valid.