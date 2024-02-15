Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Private hire drivers have warned that the bus gate ban amounts to discrimination of passengers with disabilities.

Bus lanes and bus gates in Edinburgh can only be used by certain vehicles at specific times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, the City of Edinburgh Council allows hackney cab access to Greenways and bus gates but licensed private hire vehicles are denied the same access.

But GMB Union says it's illegal under equality laws and is calling on the council to allow private hire cars access to bus lanes and gates.

Colin Dodds, the union's lead representative for Edinburgh said this causes problems for passengers with limited mobility, makes journey distances longer and pushes up fares.

He told the Evening News: "No one particular vehicle is universally good for people with disabilities. They need to have a choice and access should not be limited. Those with restricted mobility or artificial limbs struggle with hackney cabs because of the big step up. I had a hire recently where a mum and daughter wanted picked up from Princes Street. The mum had difficulties walking. The closest I could park for pick up was Hanover Street. I felt embarrassed. We can't go along Princes Street or down the Shore. Many cars avoid that area now because you have to take a massive de-tour and get caught up in congestion around Leith."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The policy conflicts with the taxi and private hire cars (disabled persons) act 2022, which extends protections from the equality act. It places duties on the drivers of vehicles transporting disabled persons who are able and want to travel in a non-wheelchair accessible vehicle. Private hire taxis can also take passengers whose wheelchairs can be folded and stowed."

Colin Dodds private hire driver and rep for GMB Union

Currently there are also bus gates at Calder Road and Glasgow Road, The Jewel, Prestonfield Avenue and Bankhead Drive, with more planned for the Mound, North Bridge and South Bridge.

Mr Dodds said the restriction is a major issue when picking up passengers at the Royal Infirmary. "It affects private hire customers big time. We often get complaints from passengers about not being able to pick them up where they are calling the hire from. It's a major issue at the Royal Infirmary too, drivers can't go down Little France Drive so need to a long way around. That pushes up the fare for passengers too. And there's a safety issue at night if someone is forced to make their way in the dark to another pick up point."

The driver who has worked in private hire taxis since 2008 accused the council of dismissing the concerns. He added: "I tried to raise concerns about disabled access with the council and I was told, why can't passengers just walk to the nearest pick up point. The council is firmly against private hire. There's no leeway and little discussion."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Private Hire Drivers Association has previously said barring its members from Edinburgh’s bus lanes put them at “blatant commercial disadvantage” against taxis.

It said they carried the most passengers in the capital after buses and a planned expansion of bus lanes would make the disparity even worse.