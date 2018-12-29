Stockbridge street revealed as the most expensive in Edinburgh

Royal chauffeurs were said to be directed on an unusual detour on the route home to Holyrood Palace when the Queen Mother visited the Capital – down an elegant Georgian Street and setts of nostalgia.

Legend has it that the elegance of Ann Street in Stockbridge conjured an image reminiscent of the world of her youth,

Overtaking the New Town and Merchiston that topped last years list, the street is also the second priciest address in Scotland. Picture: Neil Hanna

And in a new rich list, the cobbled street with period ornate lights, has adopted a royal price tag after being revealed as the city’s most expensive street.

Overtaking the New Town and Merchiston that topped last years list, the street has an average selling price of £1.7 million and is also the second priciest address in Scotland, according to an annual report from Bank of Scotland.

Dubbed Millionaires Row, the Georgian townhouses with generous front and back gardens have been long sought-after property in the popular area.

The New Town took second and third spot with Northumberland Street as Edinburgh’s second most expensive street at £1,537,000 and Heriot Row retaining third place with an average sale of £1.5m.

Ricky Diggins, director at Bank of Scotland, said, “It’s no surprise that the capital dominates the majority of the top spots, particularly given the average house price continues to be among the highest in the country.”

However for the second year in a row it is Fife that has pipped the post as home to the priciest address in Scotland.

The survey revealed Golf Place – a short walk from the infamous Old Course in St Andrews – as having an average house price of £1,975,000.

“For the second consecutive year, no location in Scotland is on a par with St. Andrews when it comes to the country’s most prestigious addresses,” Mr Diggins added.

With 12 of Scotland’s top 20 most expensive streets, and eight of the top 10, Edinburgh dominates the table. Aberdeen now only accounts for two of the most prestigious locations, and a new entry from Glasgow into the top 20 means the city now has four of the priciest streets in Scotland.

The top 20 in Edinburgh also include last years top address, Ettrick Road in Merchiston, the row of A-listed townhouse designed by William Playfair on Regent Terrace, New Town’s Drummond Place, the Edwardian detached and semi-detached red bricks on Inverleith Avenue South and Saxe Coburg Place.