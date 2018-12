Edinburgh’s most expensive streets have been revealed in new research.

A study from the Bank of Scotland looked at the average house price on residential roads across the Capital from 2013-2018. The top spot went to an address in the popular Stockbridge area (EH4) of the city, but the most frequent postcode in the exclusive list was EH3 - which encompasses New Town and Inverleith.

1. Ann Street, EH4 Average house price: 1,707,000 GBP Buy a Photo

2. Northumberland Street, EH3 Average house price: 1,537,000 GBP Buy a Photo

3. Heriot Row, EH3 Average house price: 1,503,000 GBP Buy a Photo

4. Ettrick Road, EH10 Average house price: 1,494,000 GBP Buy a Photo

View more