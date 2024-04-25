Having lived in Edinburgh for the best part of half a century, I like to think I know a thing or two about the city, so here are 12 things I think first-time visitors to ‘Auld Reekie’ need to do.
There are almost too many things for visitors to enjoy in Edinburgh all year round, obviously more so during the Fringe in August, and even a week in the city isn’t enough. So I’ve listed a dozen things any first-time visitors to the Capital need to see and do before they return home.
These include catching our local football teams in action, heading to some of our most famous landmarks, trying out our array of great restaurants and pubs, and of course, trying our famous chippy brown sauce!
1. Arthur's Seat
Edinburgh is the most beautiful city in the world. Yes I am biased having lived here all my life, but if you don't believe me take a wee walk up Arthur's Seat at Holyrood Park and see for yourself. The views of the city from up the top of the ancient volcano are stunning, as perfectly captured on film in many TV shows and films including Trainspotting 2 and the recent Netflix-hit One Day. You can look south as the couple are doing in this picture out towards the Pentland Hills, or look west over the city centre to see many of our most photographed landmarks including Edinburgh Castle, or north over Leith and the Firth of Forth towards the Kingdom of Fife. Photo: Richard Baker
2. Learn about our history
Scotland is a country steeped in history, so what better way to learn about it than to visit the National Museum of Scotland on Edinburgh's Chambers Street? And, best of all, it's free entry, with just a welcome donation needed. There is so much to see and do at the museum that you'll probably need the best part of a day to see everything and fully immerse yourself in our history, so it's just as well the museum also has a great cafe to grab some lunch. Photo: National World
3. Hit the beach
Portobello Beach is a magnet for locals on those rare days when the Capital enjoys sunshine and hot temperatures. Some like to catch some rays on the sandy beach or go for a dip in the sea, while others enjoying a stroll on the two-mile-long promenade. Visitors to Edinburgh should jump on a bus, numbers 12, 19 and 25, and join locals when the sun finally pops out from behind the clouds for more than five minutes! Photo: Third Party
4. Great food
Edinburgh has some great restaurants for visitors to try, with all food tastes catered for. My favourites to recommend include Indian restaurant Masti (top left) at Morningside Road, Scottish restaurant First Coast (top right) at Dalry Road and lovely little Italian family restaurant Domenico's (bottom left) at Sandport Street in Leith. However, my personal favourite restaurant in Edinburgh has to be Mariachi's at Victoria Street in the city centre, where not only is the Mexican food to die for, the yummy cocktails always hit the spot. Photo: National World/ Google Maps
