Simon Howie teamed up with Bertie’s Proper Fish & Chips at Victoria Street in Edinburgh today to give away free deep fried chocolate haggis to mark Burns Night.

Evening News reporter Kevin Quinn went along to try out this interesting concoction, and as you can see in the above video, he was left pleasantly surprised by this tasty pudding.

Simon Howie's chocolate haggis pudding is deep fried in sweet batter by Berties and served with caramel sauce and ice cream to create the perfect Burns Night pudding.

And Berties owner Alberto Crolla told the Evening News that the deal has gone down well with his customers, who he said are in "that haggis spirit" on Burns Night. Adding that those brave enough to try the unusual dish have really enjoyed it.