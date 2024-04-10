Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Comedian Jason Manford is the latest celebrity to hit out at accommodation costs in Edinburgh ahead of this year's Fringe.

It comes after locally-born TV presenter Gail Porter slammed the festival after being priced out of performing in her home town this August.

As reported in the Evening News on Tuesday, Porter can't afford to return to this August, as accommodation prices are too expensive.

Jason Manford said he will be performing at this year's Edinburgh Fringe but will makes a financial loss. Picture: PA Photo/Comedy Central/Viacom CBS.

The former Portobello High School pupil, who sold out a number of stand-up comedy shows at last year’s Fringe, hinted that the “greed” of property landlords was to blame, and says she had been unable to find any suitable accommodation in the city at less than £2000 for a 10-day run.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the 53-year-old wrote: “Was so excited to go to the @edfringe this year, but I have been priced out by the soaring costs of B&Bs. My home town.

“I feel so sorry for new young performers that won’t be able to afford accommodation. I’m gutted Edinburgh has done this. Greed is awful.”

Following Porter’s tweets, Manford pitched into the debate on social media, describing the situation in Edinburgh as “pure greed” and said he would be making a loss to perform there.

Writing on X, the much-loved Mancunian comic and TV host said costs were prohibitive to newcomers breaking through on the comedy circuit.

The 42-year-old star said he limited performances to a week of afternoon shows in a small venue, and felt there was a reasonable expectation that performers should be able to make a profit after years of making a loss at the Fringe.

Manford wrote: “Edinburgh Festival prices especially for accommodation are an absolute joke! No idea how anyone starting out is managing to get up there and showcase their talents! I’ve just priced up a week up there and even if every show sells out, I’m still operating at a loss.

