Edinburgh traffic: Delays of around 50 minutes on M8 following rush hour crash
Drivers on the M8 are facing significant delays travelling into Edinburgh this morning following an earlier road traffic collision.
A ‘one car collision’ was reported near Hermiston Gait at around 6.10am with the crash causing tailbacks towards junction 2 on the M8 eastbound. Live CCTV images show considerable queues on the motorway.
At 9am Traffic Scotland said: “Lane two remains blocked on the M8 following an earlier collision between J2 and J3. Traffic was briefly held for a short time but can now pass. Travel time is approximately 45 - 50 minutes.”
At around 8.40am police reported a second crash on the M8 westbound near junction 2. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The M8 is closed at junction 2 due to a road crash on the westbound carriageway. Emergency services are in attendance. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
