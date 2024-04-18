Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers on the M8 are facing significant delays travelling into Edinburgh this morning following an earlier road traffic collision.

Drivers are facing delays on the M8 following an earlier crash

A ‘one car collision’ was reported near Hermiston Gait at around 6.10am with the crash causing tailbacks towards junction 2 on the M8 eastbound. Live CCTV images show considerable queues on the motorway.

Traffic Scotland say delays of 40 - 50 minutes are expected in the area

At 9am Traffic Scotland said: “Lane two remains blocked on the M8 following an earlier collision between J2 and J3. Traffic was briefly held for a short time but can now pass. Travel time is approximately 45 - 50 minutes.”