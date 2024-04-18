Edinburgh crime: Man, 38, charged after alleged stabbing of parking warden on busy Edinburgh street
A man has appeared in court after the alleged stabbing of a parking warden in Edinburgh.
Police said the 49-year-old attendant was rushed to the city's Royal Infirmary after a “serious assault” on Gorgie Road.
Officers locked down the street near a McDonald's restaurant for several hours following the incident at 4.25pm on Monday, April 15.
Parking enforcer NSL, which works for City of Edinburgh Council, confirmed one of its attendants was involved.
Eamonn Gallagher, 38, of West Lothian, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, April 15 accused of assault to severe injury and danger of life.
He was also charged with threatening or abusive behaviour and possessing a blade in public. He made no plea during the private hearing and was remanded in custody.