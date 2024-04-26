Edinburgh police charge 12-year-old boy with making threats of violence after Morningside shoplifting incident
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 12-year-old boy has been charged with threatening staff at an Edinburgh shop with violence.
The youngster was traced by officers during an investigation into an attempted shoplifting at a Morningside business on Thursday, April 25.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers traced a 12-year-old boy who has now been charged with making threats of violence towards staff.”
Community Sergeant Jen Macgregor said: “Behaving and acting in a threatening and abusive way will not be tolerated by our communities. Our officers continue to deal with any reports robustly and work tirelessly with families, schools and partners to deter such incidents. Please check in with your kids when they're out and about to ensure they are safe and not involved in anti-social-behaviour or criminality.”