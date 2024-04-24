Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A piercing parlour located in the heart of Edinburgh is paying homage to pop sensation Taylor Swift by hosting themed events with an exclusive offering of themed piercings, when the American pop star arrives in Scotland this summer.

Coinciding with the billboard-topping performer’s highly anticipated performances in the capital at Murrayfield Stadium, Laura Bond at Thistle Street will be fulfilling the ‘Wildest Dreams’ of fans from across the capital from Thursday, June 6, until Sunday, June 9.

Across the weekend, shoppers will be ‘Enchanted’ to find Taylor Swift-themed parties complete with a glitter bar, luxury friendship bracelets and carefully curated collections of ‘Delicate’ piercings themed around numerous ERAs – specific periods of Taylor’s life, and the themes of her albums.

The Laura Bond team gets into the Eras Tour spirit ahead of Taylor Swift's Murrayfield concerts in Edinburgh in June.

A self-professed ‘Swiftie’, Laura Bond, founder and creative director at the piercing parlour, said: "I've been a fan of Taylor Swift since my early 20s, her albums have been the soundtrack to all the important moments in my life, from my wedding to the birth of my son. I'm 40 this year and managed to get tickets to see her in Edinburgh as part of my birthday celebrations with some of my best friends.

“I'm beyond excited and wanted to mark her first concerts in Edinburgh in the best way I know how – a piercing party. Piercings are such a fantastic way to express your individuality, make a statement, or even mark a moment or milestone. Taylor Swift coming to Scotland should be no different.”

Items from the Laura Bond EAR-as collection, ‘Lover’

In addition to exclusively playing Taylor Swift’s songs all weekend – and staff dressing up in Eras-inspired attire – fans can purchase limited edition luxury Taylor Swift friendship bracelets made from precious crystals, produced by local artisan jewellery brand Fika.

And of course, Taylor Swift fans will be able to get an Eras Tour-inspired piercing; the pièce de résistance to any ‘EAR-a’ themed concert outfit. Attendees will be able to create their very own 'bejewelled' ear stacks with: snakes for ‘Reputation’; butterflies and pink opals for ‘Lover’; stars and moons for ‘Midnights’; and vine garlands for ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’.

After many missing out on tickets to the concerts, Laura Bond is ensuring that no fan is left behind. She added: "I want to throw the sparkliest, most empowering Taylor-style party possible; we'll have friendship bracelets, glitter artists and jewellery and piercings inspired by her best-loved songs.

“We'll be playing her music exclusively all weekend and dressing up as her Eras. Even if you didn't get a ticket, come and party with us. Our clients’ ages range from teenagers to individuals in their 60s and 70s, meaning that all Taylor-lovers are welcome!”

The Laura Bond Taylor Swift friendship bracelets

Bookings for the events are available via Laura Bond’s website, or just pop in to see Laura and her team at 52 Thistle Street.

