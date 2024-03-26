Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift is set to break the record for Scotland’s biggest-selling stadium show when she takes to the stage at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield later this year.

The pop superstar – who has charged fans up to £660 to attend the hotly anticipated ‘Eras Tour’ – will dazzle an even bigger crowd than her ex Harry Styles, who broke the record for the country’s biggest stadium show when he played to just under 70,000 at Murrayfield last summer.

Edinburgh Council granted organisers permission to increase the stadium’s capacity from 67,130 to 72,990.

Swift will play sell-out shows in the capital on June 7th, 8th and 9th as part of her world tour which kicked off last March.

The event was unanimously approved by the council’s licensing board on Monday, March 25 with an additional capacity of 5,860 (8.73 per cent).

With huge demand for tickets Swifties had to pre-register just to be in with the chance of accessing general sale which sold-out in minutes, leaving many disappointed.

However for those willing to fork out, resale tickets have been touted for as much as £7,892.

The American swinger-songwriter – currently the world’s biggest celebrity – has sold over 200 million records globally, with a net worth of over $1 billion and an army of adoring fans who “know every lyric to every song” and are “excitable, well mannered and compliant,” a presentation to the licensing board by legal representatives for applicants Scottish Rugby said.

The gender split of the audience is estimated at 20 per cent male and 80 per cent female with the core age group 15 to 25.

Hotels have hiked their rates ahead of the event, with over 20 around the city centre already sold-out over the three dates.

Swift has described Scotland as “a really special place for me,” saying last year: “Last time I was there the crowd were amazing and I felt like we really connected.

“My dad is super proud of our Scottish heritage he told me that pretty much most of our family can be traced back to Scotland so of course it’s obviously very cool for me to get to perform there as part of the tour.”