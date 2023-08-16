Fans coming to Edinburgh for the hotly anticipated Taylor Swift gig next summer are getting stung by extortionate accommodation costs.

Those travelling to see the US superstar in the Capital on June 7, 8 and 9 are being charged massively hiked hotel prices, which are coming in at an average of £500. Hotel costs have shot up by more than double in a month compared to May, 2024. Some hotels are charging rates more than 250 per cent higher than their average cost of a double room during the Fringe.

The Evening News revealed landlords are charging five figure sums for a festival stay, with one flat having been listed at £34,000 for just one month. During three days of the Murrayfield concerts next June even budget hotels have jacked their rates. The Holiday Inn Express City West is charging £1,000 for a night for two adults. A standard room at the Holiday Inn off the Royal Mile is listed at £899.

Fans facing massively hiked accommodation costs

It comes amid warnings that the city’s available temporary accommodation has been slashed, due to strict new rules being imposed over short-term lets even if it’s only for a few weeks. For fans who have already shelled out for the gig it will be a struggle to find hotel accommodation less than £500. We found only a handful on booking.com site.

Delta Hotels by Marriott are offering two adults a one night stay for £424 for a night, the Mercure on Princes Street is listed as £450, and Parliament House Hotel had only one room left at £455 on the site. The hip YOTEL Edinburgh is listed as a whopping £899 – more than 250 per cent higher than the average cost of a double room during the Fringe. Rooms in August are listed on booking.com as average £256. Private lets in the city are listed at between £300 and £2,000 for a night.