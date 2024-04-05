Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Edinburgh are warning Taylor Swift fans to be vigilant when buying tickets online after a rise in fraudulent activity.

Tickets to see the American superstar’s Eras Tour sold out in minutes when they went on sale last summer leaving hundreds of fans disappointed. Some resale tickets have been advertised online for more than £7,000. The 34-year-old will play three sell-out shows at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on June 7, 8 and 9 - breaking Scottish records for the biggest-selling stadium event with a capacity of 72,990.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But in recent weeks, fraudulent tickets for the sold-out shows have appeared online and police say ‘Swifties’ have lost around £5,000 after falling victim to the scams. They added they have received reports of 16 incidents of fraudulent ticket sales in the last two weeks.

Taylor Swift will play three sold-out shows at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in June

Police Scotland issued a warning to fans who are looking to secure tickets for highly anticipated summer event. They said: “Over the past two weeks, since March 21, 16 reported incidents have been received from the Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Lothian and Borders and Lanarkshire areas where people have transferred money for tickets for Taylor Swift’s sold-out UK tour dates.

“The amount of money suspected to have been fraudulently paid is estimated at over £5,000. Many of these frauds are taking place on online marketplace platforms. Please be vigilant and ensure you are buying from legitimate sources, checking any bank details being provided.”

Police said there are several warning signs customers should look out for when buying tickets. These include paying via bank transfer instead of using a reputable website, noticing ‘subtle changes’ to the URL, being told a customer representative will meet you outside the venue on the day of the show and being offered a ticket via an email or direct message. Budding Swift fans should also note that if the price is too good to be true - it is probably a scam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police added: “Before purchasing, carefully review the ticket details to ensure their authenticity. Check for accurate event information, including the date, time, and venue. Pay attention to the seating section or assigned seats, which can indicate fraudulent tickets.

“When purchasing tickets online, prioritise secure payment methods to safeguard your financial information. Credit cards and reputable online payment platforms offer additional protection against fraudulent transactions. Avoid paying with cash, wire transfers, or unsecured payment methods.”