Police have launched an investigation after a man’s body was discovered in an East Lothian car park.

Officers said the man was found dead inside a vehicle at the Hopetoun Monument car park at around 6pm on Tuesday, April 2. Police say they are treating the death as unexplained whilst their investigation continues.

The body of a man was discovered at the Hopetoun Monument car park on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6pm on Tuesday, 2 April 2024, a man was found deceased within a car in the car park at Hopetoun Memorial Car Park, Haddington.