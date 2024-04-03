Body of a man discovered in Hopetoun Monument car park in Haddington East Lothian 

A man was found dead on Tuesday evening
By Neil Johnstone
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 14:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an investigation after a man’s body was discovered in an East Lothian car park.

Officers said the man was found dead inside a vehicle at the Hopetoun Monument car park at around 6pm on Tuesday, April 2. Police say they are treating the death as unexplained whilst their investigation continues. 

The body of a man was discovered at the Hopetoun Monument car park on Tuesday. The body of a man was discovered at the Hopetoun Monument car park on Tuesday.
The body of a man was discovered at the Hopetoun Monument car park on Tuesday.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6pm on Tuesday, 2 April 2024, a man was found deceased within a car in the car park at Hopetoun Memorial Car Park, Haddington.

"At this time, his death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

 

 

Related topics:PoliceEast Lothian

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.