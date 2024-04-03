Body of a man discovered in Hopetoun Monument car park in Haddington East Lothian
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have launched an investigation after a man’s body was discovered in an East Lothian car park.
Officers said the man was found dead inside a vehicle at the Hopetoun Monument car park at around 6pm on Tuesday, April 2. Police say they are treating the death as unexplained whilst their investigation continues.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6pm on Tuesday, 2 April 2024, a man was found deceased within a car in the car park at Hopetoun Memorial Car Park, Haddington.
"At this time, his death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.