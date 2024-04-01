Edinburgh Apple Store: Police launch enquiries after Princes Street store sprayed with graffiti 

The Apple Store’s shop windows were spray painted at the weekend
By Neil Johnstone
Published 1st Apr 2024, 11:54 BST
Edinburgh police continue to carry out enquiries after the windows of the Apple Store were vandalised over the Easter weekend.

Police said they received reports that the Princes Street building had been graffitied on Saturday morning at around 7.30am.

Shop windows at Edinburgh's Apple Store on Princes Street were vandalised on Saturday, March 30Shop windows at Edinburgh's Apple Store on Princes Street were vandalised on Saturday, March 30
Images shared online show giant letters pained across the entirety shop front. The graffiti has now been cleaned up and removed from the glass shop front but remnants of the paint remain on the wall of the building.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.30am on Saturday, 30 March 2024, police received a report on the window of the Apple Store, Princes Street, Edinburgh. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Apple has been approached for comment.

