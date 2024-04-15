Edinburgh pub which proudly features in Netflix stalker series Baby Reindeer shares video clip with regualars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of a popular Edinburgh pub have said they were thrilled to feature in a new Netflix drama.

The Hoppy, on Marionville Road, was used as one of the locations for Baby Reindeer, a seven-part series about a comedian who ends up being stalked.

It's based on a one-man Edinburgh Fringe play which depicts the real experiences of creator Richard Gadd, who had to deal with a female stalker who showed up at his house and sent him thousands of messages.

The series, which came to Netflix last week, has earned a 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Among the many locations used for Baby Reindeer is The Hoppy, who pointed their regulars towards the series with a post on social media.

Writing on Facebook, the pub’s owners said: “Towards the end of lockdown we were lucky enough to have been asked by Netflix to use The Hoppy exterior in the brand new Netflix series Baby Reindeer.

“The cast and crew were an absolute pleasure to have in, what a great opportunity to see the pub on the big screen. Here’s the clip for those who haven’t tuned in yet!”

You can see the post and short clip by visiting The Hoppy's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheHoppyEdinburgh. Baby Reindeer is available to stream now on Netflix.

Last month, another Edinburgh pub hailed its “busiest March in memory” after a starring role in another Netflix show.

The owners of Roseleaf Bar Cafe, at Sandport Place, said business has been booming after the Leith venue appeared in the latest series of Somebody Feed Phil, which first started streaming on March 1.

The hit show follows host Phil Rosenthal on his culinary adventures as he goes to the world’s best food destinations.