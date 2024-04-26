Back in the day juice, squash and cordial were strictly for the kids, but not any more - Susan Morrison

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This meant anyone could enjoy lime juice cordial, even temperance folk, but not really children. “Rose’s” was considered a sort of grown-up drink, bought at Christmas and mixed with gin for cocktails. Well, when I grew up I discovered the rest of the world called them “cocktails” but in our house at Hogmanay it was just known as “Betty’s gin and lime”.

For a soft drink, it had a tough reputation. Raymond Chandler knew about Rose’s Lime Juice. In the middle of the murder and mayhem of his novel The Long Goodbye he breaks off to state unequivocally that “a real gimlet is half gin and half Rose’s lime juice and nothing else”. Betty would have approved. Us kids made do with diluting orange juice. A quick read of the 1970s label would give today’s dieticians the heebie-jeebies, since I’m fairly sure at least half the ingredients have been banned. My mum claimed that one additive in the Co-op orange drink made me hyperactive, but it took the family five years to notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some brands seemed to glow in the dark. Very useful in later life for those parched adults waking in the wee sma’ hours of the morning desperately seeking rehydration after one too many gin and limes.

Sue Barker puts down her Robinsons barley water long enough to have her picture taken at Wimbledon. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

For those with pretensions to a more middle-class lifestyle, there was always Wimbledon’s preferred beverage, Robinsons Barley Water. Most efficacious in soothing the stressed umpire’s thrapple after another McEnroe ding-dong. Had Margo Leadbetter entertained a teetotal vicar, she would have served Robinsons Lemon Barley Water. From a jug, with matching glasses, obviously.