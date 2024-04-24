Edinburgh police hunt for prisoner who escaped while attending family funeral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prisoner is on the run after escaping from custody while attending a family funeral in Edinburgh.

Police have urged people not to approach Jamie Ross, 29, who is believed to have connections across Edinburgh, particularly in the south of the city, as well as in Aberdeen.

It is understood he was attending a funeral at Mortonhall crematorium at around lunchtime on Tuesday when he managed to escape.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that this individual is currently unlawfully at large we are working with Police Scotland to return him to custody.”

A spokesperson for prison transportation service GEOAmey said: “Our officers recognise the emotional significance of events such as funerals and try to show compassion and understanding whilst escorting persons in custody. It is therefore disappointing when this is abused and used as an opportunity to evade detention.”

Police Scotland have issued an appeal for any information that could help trace the prisoner. They say he was last seen near Cameron Toll shopping centre on Tuesday shortly after 12.30pm.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall with dark hair and bushy eyebrows, blue eyes and a tattoo of the word DAD on his right hand. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, dark trousers and grey trainers.

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton of Police Scotland said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace Jamie with support from specialist officers.

“While Jamie is believed to have connections to the south of Edinburgh we are keeping an open mind regarding his whereabouts at this time and would urge anyone with information to please get in touch.