Edinburgh police urgently trying to trace man last seen near Cameron Toll shopping centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for information to help trace a man they say they to speak to urgently.
Jamie Ross, 29, is thought to have been present in the Howdenhall Road area of Edinburgh at around 12.28pm. He was last seen shortly after near to the Cameron Toll shopping centre.
Jamie is believed to have connections across Edinburgh, particularly in the south of the city, as well as in Aberdeen.
He is described as white, 5ft9 with dark hair and bushy eyebrows, blue eyes and a tattoo of the word DAD on his right hand. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, dark trousers and grey trainers.
Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton of Police Scotland said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace Jamie with support from specialist officers.
“While Jamie is believed to have connections to the south of Edinburgh we are keeping an open mind regarding his whereabouts at this time and would urge anyone with information to please get in touch.
“Anyone who sees a man matching Jamie’s description is advised not to approach him but to instead contact Police Scotland urgently on 101, quoting incident number 1458 of Tuesday, 23 April, 2024.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.