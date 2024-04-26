Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A top-rated live music venue in Edinburgh’s West End is now up for sale.

Bar 13, on Melville Place, has been managed by husband and wife duo Cara and Rory Gallagher since June last year, with the basement venue open seven days a week. The bar featured co-owner Rory playing live music Wednesday to Saturday as well as showcasing ‘some of the best local acts in Edinburgh.’

Averaging a rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Google, many customers have praised the venue for its great staff, music and food - with several locals describing the bar as a ‘hidden gem.’

Now, the vibrant premises located on a prominent West End street is on the market for a leasehold of £35,000. The listing states the property has ‘huge expansion potential for new owners’ and the traditional Victorian tenement venue recently benefited from a full renovation in 2022. The premises is fully licensed from 9 am – 1 am.

The advert states: “The property is available on a leasehold basis. This will be the assignation of the current 10-year lease signed in 2021” adding the property “provides an excellent opportunity for a motivated purchaser to acquire a high profile bar and restaurant located in the heart of Edinburgh’s West End.”

Last month the owners thanked their customers on social media adding they will be ‘temporarily closed’ with plans to lease out the business. Bar 13 has enjoyed numerous glowing reviews since the Gallaghers took over the bar.

One said the bar has a ‘great atmosphere’ adding ‘Rory was performing a live set and was as great as usual with his mix of covers and original songs really setting the atmosphere. Cara and the rest of the staff behind the bar are really friendly and bend over backwards to make your evening enjoyable. I’m already looking forward to my next visit!’

Another said: “This is a hidden gem in Edinburgh that everyone must visit! Rory is an incredible performer and had the whole place singing along and enjoying the craic. The cocktails are amazing and the staff and so friendly and helpful. They made such a lovely fuss for my mum’s birthday and made us feel very welcome.”

Another resident shared a lovely moment when co-owner Rory played a popular children’s song for his grandchild. They said: “What a fab bar. Rory on top form. New fans in my daughters and granddaughter who at 10 months was up dancing and even got to hear Rory sing Baby Shark! Lovely food and friendly bar staff too!”