An Edinburgh bar has announced an exciting new line up of music events in response to the sudden closure of one of city’s most beloved music venues.

Following the devastating news that The Jazz Bar would close permanently after 19 years, there was a feeling held by musicians and regulars to the venue that Edinburgh had lost an essential part of the capital’s music scene.

Edinburgh’s Brewhemia has announced it will host live music 7 days a week - describing the move as a ‘new chapter in Edinburgh’s music scene’

But now, city centre bar, Brewhemia, has moved quickly in a bid to provide local musicians with a platform to share their music and fill the void for music lovers that the Chambers Street basement bar has left in its wake.

Starting tonight (April 15) customers at the Market Street venue can watch live music seven nights a week with Brewhemia offering something new each night from a range of musical genres including jazz, blues and 1920s ragtime.

The venue said staff have ‘worked tirelessly to coordinate a new entertainment rota’ and described the move as a ‘new chapter in Edinburgh’s music scene.’

Making an announcement on their website, Brewhemia said: “It was a sad day for music lovers in Edinburgh when The Jazz Bar, a beloved local venue, announced its closure. Known for its intimate setting and eclectic line-up of artists, The Jazz Bar had been a cornerstone of the city’s music scene for years. Its closure left a void in the hearts of many, and more importantly, left local artists without a stage to perform their music.”

“As one door closes another opens”

Owners at Brewhemia said they recognise the need for a new music venue in Edinburgh and said their ‘unique atmosphere combined with its commitment to showcasing local talent, makes it the perfect place for musicians to play their gigs.’ They added they are optimistic their jam-packed schedule will keep the city’s live music legacy afloat and hope musicians who frequented The Jazz Barr will bring their talents to the Brewhemia stage.

The Jazz Bar, on Chambers Street in Edinburgh announced its sudden closure on April 10, saying the cost of living crisis coupled with operational challenges has “proved too much”

With plans to host live music each night for the foreseeable future the current entertainment rota includes ‘Neumusik Monday’ ‘Brew&Blues Tuesday’, ‘Musikhalle’ on Wednesdays, ‘Howl @ The Moon’ on Thursdays, ‘Kabaret’ on Fridays, ‘Saturday Shindigs’ and closing the weekly entertainment with ‘Sunday Service.’ For information about line-up and times you can visit the Brewhemia website.