Edinburgh, we know, is blessed with some absolutely amazing pubs. Indeed, it’s been said before that the Scottish capital has more bars per square mile than any other UK city.

Now, Time Out has compiled a list of what it considers to be “the absolute best pubs in Edinburgh for drinks, food and just generally hanging out”.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see what the respected travel guide considers to be the Capital’s best boozers. And before you go, please let us know your own favourites in the comments section.

1 . Edinburgh's 24 best pubs Take a look through our gallery to see what Time Out considers to be Edinburgh's best pubs. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Salt Horse Address: 57-61 Blackfriars St, Edinburgh EH1 1NB. Time Out says: The bar crew are knowledgeable, the burgers and fries decent, and the clientele’s mainly locals. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . The Argyle and Cellar Bar 15 - 17 Argyle Pl, Edinburgh EH9 1JJ. Time Out says: It’s got local cask ales and a real family feel, not to mention a selection of excellent events happening every week. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . Malt & Hops Address: 45 Shore, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6QU. Time Out says: The Malt & Hops sits in the historic centre of Leith, still a working port, where quality has been a watchword in terms of food and drink since the area’s 1980s renaissance. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales