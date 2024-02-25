News you can trust since 1873
1990s Edinburgh: 17 incredible old photos to transport you back to Edinburgh in the Nineties

We take a nostalgic look back at Edinburgh in the 1990s...
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 25th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

Edinburgh in the Nineties was an exciting place to be, with so much happening in the city, including a wave of exciting new developments and prospects.

Auld Reekie welcomed the opening of its first ever multiplex cinema, a host of new out-of-town shopping centres and several major redevelopments, including the multi-million pound transformation of Murrayfield Stadium into an all-seated arena fit for huge concerts and sporting events, including the Scottish national team’s rugby matches.

Take a look through our photo gallery and let yourself be transported back to Edinburgh in the 90s.

1. Nineties Edinburgh

An ambulance parked outside the Accident and Emergency department of the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in 1990, when the hospital was still located at Lauriston Place on the fringes of the Old Town.

2. A&E

An ambulance parked outside the Accident and Emergency department of the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in 1990, when the hospital was still located at Lauriston Place on the fringes of the Old Town. Photo: Crauford Tait

Residents waved farewell to the two 14-storey Niddrie tower blocks Teviotbank House and Tweedsmuir in September 1991. Post-war high rises were quickly falling out of fashion.

3. Tower block removal

Residents waved farewell to the two 14-storey Niddrie tower blocks Teviotbank House and Tweedsmuir in September 1991. Post-war high rises were quickly falling out of fashion. Photo: Graeme Hunter

Sainsburys Savacentre supermarket at the Gyle Centre, Cameron Toll, 1993

4. Savacentre at Gyle Centre 1993

Sainsburys Savacentre supermarket at the Gyle Centre, Cameron Toll, 1993 Photo: Bill Henry

