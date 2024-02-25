Edinburgh in the Nineties was an exciting place to be, with so much happening in the city, including a wave of exciting new developments and prospects.

Auld Reekie welcomed the opening of its first ever multiplex cinema, a host of new out-of-town shopping centres and several major redevelopments, including the multi-million pound transformation of Murrayfield Stadium into an all-seated arena fit for huge concerts and sporting events, including the Scottish national team’s rugby matches.

Take a look through our photo gallery and let yourself be transported back to Edinburgh in the 90s.

Nineties Edinburgh Have look through our picture gallery to see some fabulous images of Edinburgh in the 1990s.

A&E An ambulance parked outside the Accident and Emergency department of the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in 1990, when the hospital was still located at Lauriston Place on the fringes of the Old Town.

Tower block removal Residents waved farewell to the two 14-storey Niddrie tower blocks Teviotbank House and Tweedsmuir in September 1991. Post-war high rises were quickly falling out of fashion.

Savacentre at Gyle Centre 1993 Sainsburys Savacentre supermarket at the Gyle Centre, Cameron Toll, 1993