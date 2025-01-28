Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy street in East Lothian will be partially closed from the start of next week for almost a month.

A section of North Berwick’s High Street will be shut to daytime traffic to allow for road and footpath improvements to be carried out.

These works are part of the High Street's Safety and Access project, which was approved by the council in April 2023 and included the prohibition of parking from the junction with Quality Street to the junction with Market Place.

The works will be undertaken between the Quality Street and Market Place junctions between Monday, February 3 and Monday, March 31.

The road will be closed to vehicular traffic between 9am and 4pm on Monday to Friday with a signed diversion route in place. Outside these hours and at weekends, this section of the High Street will be open to vehicle traffic as normal. Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout, and no bus diversions will be necessary.

The footpath works will be completed in stages to minimise disruption while the contractor will allow delivery vehicles into the site during construction hours where practicable.

Council staff hand-delivered notices to residents and businesses on the High Street earlier this month to provide information on the works. Staff have also met with business owners to discuss various issues.

These restrictions will be introduced on a temporary basis by means of an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) which will prohibit parking from the Quality Street to Market Place junctions in a bid to improve safety.

Under the ETRO, lowered kerbs will be introduced alongside dedicated areas for the loading/unloading of goods and the drop-off/pick-up of blue badge holders to improve safe access on the widened road.

The order was approved at a Cabinet meeting of East Lothian Council on January 21.

John McMillan, Cabinet Member for Environment, Economic Development and Tourism, said: “We apologise in advance for any disruption these works may cause. Council staff have been working to keep businesses and residents aware of developments and respond to their concerns.

“The ETRO will allow the Council an opportunity to monitor the proposals in practice. This will also allow for the public, businesses, and community groups the opportunity to feedback as they experience the measures on the ground.

“The Council will consider the feedback and then a report will be taken to Cabinet in the future with a recommendation to make permanent or not. This will be done through a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) which will include formal consultation.”