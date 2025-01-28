Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scotland kicks off its Six Nations campaign this weekend – and road closures will be in place before and after the match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of rugby fans are poised to descend on Murrayfield Stadium when Gregor Townsend's side take on Italy on Saturday (February 1), fresh from their last match in November when they cruised to victory over Australia.

As always, the arrival of a major rugby international to the Capital will mean busy roads and public transport routes. There will be a series of road closures in the area around Murrayfield, applying in the hours leading up to kick-off at 2.15pm as well as during the match and afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a highly anticipated match, so traffic is expected to be heavier than normal on the M90, A90, A720 and local routes surrounding Murrayfield Stadium leading to and after the game.

Road closures before and after the match affecting Roseburn, Murrayfield, Haymarket areas, plus West Approach Road after the match. We will share details of the individual streets once Edinburgh City Council has published the details.

Meanwhile, Lothian Buses is encouraging supporters to plan their journeys in advance to ensure they get to the match on time. Using park and ride services is advised to avoid congestion on the roads.

Lothian Buses said the one, two, 12, 22, 26, 30, 31, 100, x19, x18, x27 and x28 will all be diverted during the Italy match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information has also been given for those who want to use the Park & Ride facilities (see below)

Ingliston Park & Ride – Scottish Gas Murrayfield

Service X12 to Murrayfield Road. Departures from 1055, 1115, 1135 hrs and then every 15 minutes until 1335 hrs. Following the match, there will be frequent departures from Murrayfield Road for up to an hour.Service X22 to Stevenson Road. Departures from 1055 hrs every 30 minutes until 1325 hrs. Following the match, there will be frequent departures from Stevenson Road for up to an hour.

Hermiston Park & Ride – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium:

Service 25 to Gorgie Road (10-minute walk to the stadium) up to every 12 minutes.

From the city centre, the following services are available:

To Gorgie Road – Services 22, 30, X27, and X28.

To Gorgie Road – Services 1, 2, 25 and 33.

To Corstorphine Road – Services 12, 26, 31, and X18.

From Edinburgh Airport:

To Corstorphine Road – Airlink 100.

From West Lothian:

To Corstorphine Road – Service X18 and Service X19.

To Gorgie Road – Services X27 and Service X28.