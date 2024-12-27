Swifties of all ages hot-footed it to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in June to watch global superstar Taylor Swift on the UK leg of her renowned Eras Tour.
The Pennsylvanian pop icon played to adoring fans for over three hours, three nights on the spin, performing 45 songs from 10 of her acclaimed albums.
Nearly 73,000 attended each concert - and their rapturous reception for the star meant earthquake readings were detected up to 3.7 miles away.
Swift made several costume changes each night with outfits including a blue and silver sequinned bodysuit and a long asymmetrical-hem orange dress and a lime-green flowing dress with cut-outs.
Take a look through out gallery to see 12 pictures from Taylor Swift’s record-breaking concerts
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.