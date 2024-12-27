Swifties of all ages hot-footed it to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in June to watch global superstar Taylor Swift on the UK leg of her renowned Eras Tour.

Nearly 73,000 attended each concert - and their rapturous reception for the star meant earthquake readings were detected up to 3.7 miles away.

Swift made several costume changes each night with outfits including a blue and silver sequinned bodysuit and a long asymmetrical-hem orange dress and a lime-green flowing dress with cut-outs.

Take a look through out gallery to see 12 pictures from Taylor Swift’s record-breaking concerts

1 . Taylor Swift Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at Murrayfield Stadium

2 . Record breaking The American star broke Scottish records for the biggest-selling stadium show - with nearly 73,000 fans in attendance

3 . Shining bright The pop icon dazzled fans as she took to the stage