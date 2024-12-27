Taylor Swift Edinburgh: 12 photos remembering Taylor Swift's epic Eras Tour shows in Edinburgh

We take a look back at Taylor Swift’s epic Eras Tours shows over the summer, when the supestar played to 220,000 adoing fans for around 10.5 hours.

Swifties of all ages hot-footed it to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium in June to watch global superstar Taylor Swift on the UK leg of her renowned Eras Tour.

The Pennsylvanian pop icon played to adoring fans for over three hours, three nights on the spin, performing 45 songs from 10 of her acclaimed albums.

Nearly 73,000 attended each concert - and their rapturous reception for the star meant earthquake readings were detected up to 3.7 miles away.

Swift made several costume changes each night with outfits including a blue and silver sequinned bodysuit and a long asymmetrical-hem orange dress and a lime-green flowing dress with cut-outs.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at Murrayfield Stadium

1. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at Murrayfield Stadium Photo: Jane Barlow

The American star broke Scottish records for the biggest-selling stadium show - with nearly 73,000 fans in attendance

2. Record breaking

The American star broke Scottish records for the biggest-selling stadium show - with nearly 73,000 fans in attendance Photo: Jane Barlow

The pop icon dazzled fans as she took to the stage

3. Shining bright

The pop icon dazzled fans as she took to the stage Photo: Jane Barlow/PA

Swifties were treated to an incredible three-hour show

4. The crowd goes wild

Swifties were treated to an incredible three-hour show Photo: Jane Barlow

