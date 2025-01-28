Scotland v Italy - Six Nations team news, referee and TV details confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Six Nations gets underway this week as Scotland look to end their long wait for glory.

Scotland will get their bid for Six Nations success underway when they face Italy at Murrayfield this Saturday afternoon.

Injury concerns over some key players have clouded Gregor Townsend’s preparations for this year’s tournament but there are still high hopes Scotland can live up to their tag as dark horses and top the table for the first time since Italy were added to the Five Nations in 2000. However, there will be a need to gain a little revenge over a dangerous Italian side, who claimed a 31-29 win over Townsend’s side in the penultimate round of last year’s Six Nations.

With just days to go until this year’s Six Nations gets underway, we take a look at everything you need to know about Scotland’s opener against Italy.

What is the latest team news ahead of Scotland v Italy?

Euan Ferrie, Cameron Henderson, Ewan Johnson, Alexander Masibaka and Ollie Smith have all joined up with the Scotland squad ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Italy. Smith, Ferrie and Masibaka have all earned their first call-ups, with the latter qualifying to represent Scotland via his Paisley-born mother and replaces Josh Bayliss after he suffered a groin injury playing for his club side Bath.

Who is the referee for Scotland v Italy?

English referee Karl Dickson will be the man in the middle at Murrayfield. The 42-year-old actually made his Six Nations debut by overseeing Scotland’s 36-17 home defeat against France in February 2022 before taking charge of his first World Cup game just over a year later when Wales claimed a 28-8 win against Portugal. Dickson will be assisted by England’s Luke Pearce and Argentina’s Damian Schneider with South African official Marius Jonker on Television Match Official (TMO) duties. Another South African, Marius van der Westhuizen, has been appointed as Foul Play Review Officer (FPRO).

Will Scotland v Italy be live on television?

Yes! Despite the announcement TNT Sports are set to secure the rights to broadcast the Six Nations from next year, fixtures from this year’s tournament will be divided between ITV and the BBC. It is the latter that will show Scotland’s opener with Italy via BBC One Scotland, the iPlayer, Red Button, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport mobile app (for UK only). Their broadcast from Murrayfield will get underway at 1.15pm, an hour before kick-off.

What other fixtures take place on the opening weekend of the Six Nations?

This year’s Six Nations gets underway on Friday night with an intriguing clash at Paris’ Parc des Princes. That will see last year’s runners-up France take on Wales, who will be looking to move on from a horrible 2024 Six Nations that saw them lose all five of their fixtures. Last year’s meeting of the two sides ended with a 45-24 win for the French as Gael Fickou, Nolann Le Garrac, Georges-Henri Colombe and Romain Taofifenua all crossed the line in Cardiff.

Scotland’s home clash with Italy is next up at 2.15pm on Saturday and that is quickly following by a blockbuster meeting in Dublin as reigning champions Ireland host England (4.45pm). This provided one of the dramatic games in last year’s Championship as England came out on top with a narrow 23-22 win at Twickenham.