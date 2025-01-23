Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The main Six Nations champions trophy isn't the only silverware on offer in this year's championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s Six Nations Championship is just over a week away as Scotland look to win the annual competition for the first time.

The annual meeting of European rugby’s leading lights was still just a five-team tournament the last time Scotland won the competition as they topped the table in 1999, just 12 months before Italy were invited to compete for the first time. Already tagged as potential dark horses, the current Scotland squad will be confident they can shine as the likes of captain Sione Tuipulotu, co-captain Finn Russell and wing duo wings Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe will all hope to play leading roles for Gregor Townsend’s men aim for glory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland will kick off their campaign with a home clash against Italy on the first day of February before Ireland visit Murrayfield eight days later. A first away day comes with a journey over the border to face England at Twickenham on Saturday, February 22 before a home clash with Wales and a trip to France round off this year’s competition for Townsend and his players.

The Six Nations Championship Trophy will be up for grabs once again - but it is not the only silverware on offer for all six sides over the next two months.

The Six Nations Championship Trophy (current holders - Ireland)

The Six Nations Championship trophy is the main piece of silverware that all six teams are aiming to lift when the Championship begins each year. The original Championship Trophy was first presented in 1993 to France, the winners of that year’s Five Nations Championship (as the competition was know before Italy joined in 2000). In 2015 the trophy was replaced with the current model to better represent all six teams taking part.

The Grand Slam (Last winners - Ireland - 2023)

The Grand Slam is the pinnacle of success in the Six Nations Championship and can also be won by any of the six teams taking part. Only by beating every other team in the championship in the same year and finishing with a perfect five out of five victories does a team win the Grand Slam. In many years there is no Grand Slam winner and, although there is no physical trophy to accompany the achievement, it is a prestigious title that turns a side from mere trophy winners into legends of the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Triple Crown (Last winners - Ireland - 2023)

The Triple Crown is, in many ways, the original trophy of the multi team tournament which first started as the Home Nations Championship in 1883. It is contested by England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales and is won when one of those nations beats the other three in the same championship. The current trophy has been awarded since 2006.

Calcutta Cup (current holders - Scotland)

Duhan van der Merwe celebrates his hat-trick for Scotland against England in the 2024 Calcutta Cup. | SNS Group / SRU

Scotland’s annual battle with old rivals England sees the two sides compete for the Calcutta Cup and the current trophy is a replica of the original that is now on display at Twickenham. Scotland are the current holders after an inspired display from hat-trick hero Duhan van der Merwe helped Gregor Townsend’s side to a 30-21 win at Murrayfield in February 2024. However, it is England who hold the most wins after lifting the cup in 82 of the 129 games where it was up for grabs.

Cuttitta Cup (current holders - Italy)

A relatively new trophy in the Six Nations umbrella, Scotland are again involved as their Six Nations clashes with Italy see the Cuttitta Cup up for grabs. The trophy honours former Italy captain and Scotland coach Massimo Cuttitta, who passed away in 2021 after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Scotland claimed the first Cuttitta Cup in 2022 and retained the trophy with a 26-14 win at Murrayfield 12 months later - but the Italians are the current holders after claiming a 31-29 victory in Rome last year.

Auld Alliance Trophy (current holders - France)

Initiated to mark the centenary of the end of World War One and to remember Scotland and France players killed in conflict, the Auld Alliance Trophy was claimed by Scotland when it was first up for grabs in February 2018. However, France have claimed it for the last three years, retaining it with a 20-16 win at Murrayfield 11 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doddie Weir Cup (current holders - Scotland)

Baring the name of a genuine Scottish rugby legend and a man who continues to raise funds and awareness of motor neurone disease almost a decade after his sad passing, the Doddie Weir Cup sees Scotland go head-to-head with Wales. It was the latter that became the inaugural winners of the cup in 21-10 - but it is Scotland that are the current holders following their dramatic 27-26 win in Cardiff last year.

Centenary Quaich (current holders - Ireland)

Yet another trophy on offer for Scotland as the Centenary Quaich is competed for in their annual meetings with Ireland. The Quaich is a drinking vessel and has been awarded to the winners of the fixture for the last 36 years, with Scotland dominating the early meetings with ten wins in the first 11 clashes. However, Ireland are current holders after their 17-13 win in Dublin last year that saw them claim the Quaich for a seventh consecutive year.

Millennium Trophy (current holders - England)

England and Ireland have competed for the Millennium Trophy since 1988 when the silverware was created to celebrate Dublin’s millennial celebrations. The English came out on top when the trophy was up for grabs for the first time with a 21-10 win at Lansdowne Road and they are also the current holders following a thrilling 23-22 win at Twickenham in March last year.

Giuseppe Garabaldi Trophy (current holders - France)

France and Italy face off for the Giuseppe Garabaldi Trophy since 2007 when the trophy was created to celebrate the 200th birthday of the Italian revolutionary and French army general. The Italians have claimed the trophy on just two occasions with 22-21 and 23-18 home wins in 2011 and 2013 respectively - but it is the French that have dominated otherwise. Last year’s 13-13 draw saw France retain the trophy following their 29-24 win in Rome 12 months earlier.

England v France, England v Italy, England v Wales, France v Ireland, France v Wales, Ireland v Italy, Ireland v Wales, Italy v Wales