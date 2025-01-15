Scotland Six Nations 2025 squad: Tuipulotu leads 37 man group, Gray returns and two uncapped players make cut
Sione Tuipulotu will lead Scotland into their Six Nations campaign after Gregor Townsend confirmed the Glasgow Warriors centre will retain the captaincy.
Tuipulotu was handed the role for a quarter of Autumn Series fixtures last year and was immediately backed to succeed by Townsend, who described the Australia-born centre as a ‘key leader’, who can ‘thrive in that leadership role’. The 27-year-old lived up to Townsend’s hype and has now been officially confirmed as Scotland skipper for this year’s Six Nations.
There are two new faces in the squad as Saracens stand-off Fergus Burke could land his first cap after the New Zealand-born back qualified to represent Scotland via the lineage of his Glasgow-born grandfather. Glasgow Warriors number eight Jack Mann is also named in the 37-man group after the 25-year-old earned caps at Under-20 level earlier in his career.
However, one familiar face is back in the ranks after Bordeaux Begles second row Jonny Gray completed his recovery from a serious knee injury and will now look to add to his 77 caps and make his first international appearance since he featured in a 26-14 home win against Italy on the final match day of the 2023 Six Nations. Gray provoked an ‘angry and disappointed’ response from Townsend when he opted to remain with Bordeaux last year rather than feature for Scotland in Autumn Nations Series clashes with Fiji, South Africa, Portugal and Australia.
Scotland will kick off their Six Nations campaign with a Murrayfield double-header against Italy and Ireland before heading to Twickenham on Saturday 22 February for their attempt to see off England and retain the Calcutta Cup. The final home game of this year’s competition comes on Saturday 8 March as Wales travel to Edinburgh before the curtain comes down on this years Six Nations with a visit to face France seven days later.
Scotland squad for the 2025 Guinness Six Nations
Forwards
Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby, Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby, Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors, Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors, Dave Cherry – Edinburgh Rugby, Luke Crosbie – Edinburgh Rugby, Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors, Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors, Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors, Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors, Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors, Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby, Jonny Gray – Bordeaux Bègles, Patrick Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby, Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers , Jack Mann – Glasgow Warriors, D’Arcy Rae – Edinburgh Rugby, Dylan Richardson – The Sharks, Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby, Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby, Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors, Marshall Sykes – Edinburgh Rugby
Backs
Fergus Burke – Saracens, Matt Currie – Edinburgh Rugby, Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors, Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby, George Horne – Glasgow Warriors, Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints, Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors, Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors, Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse, Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors, Finn Russell – Bath Rugby, Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors, Sione Tuipulotu – Glasgow Warriors, Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby, Ben White – Toulon
