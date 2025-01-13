Bog Standard: Murrayfield facilities rated as worst in the Six Nations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A recent survey has assessed the toilet facilities at all of the Six Nations home venues.

Excitement is building ahead of the start of the Six Nations later this month and Scotland will hope to improve on last year’s fourth placed finish.

After starting their 2024 campaign with a thrilling 27-26 win in Wales, Gregor Townsend’s side fell to a narrow home defeat against France before Duhan van der Merwe shone in a 30-21 win against England. However, Scotland ended their campaign with with consecutive defeats against Italy and Ireland to finish eight points behind the latter when the annual tournament came to a close.

With all eyes on this year’s campaign, Scotland have already found themselves at the bottom of one somewhat unique table after Murrayfield’s toilet facilities were rated as the worst of all six home venues in the Six Nations. The only other venue that comes close to Murrayfield’s 10.79% of negative reviews is England’s Twickenham, which received 1,649 negative reviews out of 19,433 combined reviews across Tripadvisor and Google. However, Wales’ Principality Stadium, the Stade de France, Ireland’s Aviva Stadium and Italy’s Stadio Olimpico all returned less than 5% of negative reviews.

A Boyle Sport report into the toilets at each of the Six Nations venues said of the facilities at the home of Scottish rugby: “Murrayfield's electric atmosphere is somewhat overshadowed by recurring complaints about its toilet facilities. With 125 negative mentions, the most of every stadium despite having the lowest number of combined reviews, toilet issues play a big role in the 10.79% of overall complaints launched at the ground.

“One Tripadvisor user commented: "I have been to many stadiums in my time, and Murrayfield has a great atmosphere and lots of food stands. But they neglect THE most important thing, which is always the toilets. They are disgusting as they do not flush properly. By the end of the rugby match, the toilets were literally flooded because no one could work out how to flush them properly!"

“Google reviewers echoed these sentiments, as an individual said: "Our only complaint is the lack of women's toilets, forcing many women to use the men's toilets and split cubicles among hundreds of people. The home of Scotland's rugby union side is the worst-rated Six Nations stadium for its toilet facilities.”

Scotland kick off their Six Nations campaign when Italy visit Murrayfield on Saturday, February 1 before hosting Ireland eight days later.