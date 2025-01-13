Every January transfer deal in Scottish Premiership so far including Hearts and Hibs movement

By Mark Carruthers
Published 13th Jan 2025, 09:00 BST

The January transfer window will reach its midway point this week - but what deals have been concluded by Premiership clubs?

The January transfer window is in full swing and both Hearts and Hibs have been active over the last fortnight.

Despite links with a number of new signings, Hibs are yet to add to their squad as they look to continue what has been a promising upturn in form in recent weeks. However, there have been some departures from Easter Road and David Gray will hope to add to his ranks before the window shuts early next month.

There is perhaps little surprise Hearts have been active as they look to drag themselves away from the wrong end of the Premiership table and two new signings have arrived since the window opened for business.

But what other deals have been concluded across the Premiership over the last fortnight as clubs look to strengthen their squads and give themselves the best chance of success across the second half of the season?

In: Jeppe Okkels - Preston, loan, Kristers Tobers - Grasshopper Club Zurich, undisclosed Out: None

1. Aberdeen

In: None Out: Stephen Welsh - KV Mechelen, loan

2. Celtic

In: Aaron Donnelly - Nottingham Forest, undisclosed Out: None

3. Dundee

In: None Out: None

4. Dundee United

