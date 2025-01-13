The January transfer window is in full swing and both Hearts and Hibs have been active over the last fortnight.

Despite links with a number of new signings, Hibs are yet to add to their squad as they look to continue what has been a promising upturn in form in recent weeks. However, there have been some departures from Easter Road and David Gray will hope to add to his ranks before the window shuts early next month.

There is perhaps little surprise Hearts have been active as they look to drag themselves away from the wrong end of the Premiership table and two new signings have arrived since the window opened for business.

But what other deals have been concluded across the Premiership over the last fortnight as clubs look to strengthen their squads and give themselves the best chance of success across the second half of the season?

1 . Aberdeen In: Jeppe Okkels - Preston, loan, Kristers Tobers - Grasshopper Club Zurich, undisclosed Out: None | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Celtic In: None Out: Stephen Welsh - KV Mechelen, loan | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Dundee In: Aaron Donnelly - Nottingham Forest, undisclosed Out: None | Getty Images Photo Sales