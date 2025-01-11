Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer news with some Hibs flavourings.

The transfer season is off and running with Hibs taking the first third of it to clear the decks a touch.

Nohan Kenneh was an early loan exit to Ross County and there have been permanent exits too. Jake Doyle-Hayes’ contract has been terminated after a torrid run with injury and Josh O’Connor has made the switch to Northern Ireland with Crusaders.

There’s been no fresh faces brought in as of yet but there is still plenty of time for head coach David Gray to do some business. Hibs face Motherwell in the Premiership on Saturday.

Former loanee wanted by Owls

An impressive former loan star at Hibs is reportedly wanted by Sheffield Wednesday. Harry Clarke spent part of the 21/22 season on loan at the club from Arsenal and while he only played eight times, his goal plus two assists and shrewd defensive performances had fans hoping for a lengthy stay. But he headed south of the border with Stoke City and is now in the Premier League with Ipswich Town. It’s been reported by the Star that Clarke is “one player understood to be of potential interest among others” for Sheffield Wednesday. A loan deal is what has been discussed as possibly in the works.

Ex-striker has new club

Kenny Miller is a renowned face in Scottish football and his career which included several clubs and Scotland caps started at Hibs. He has moved into coaching and has joined former Celtic boss Ronny Deila at MLS side Atalanta United as part of his backroom staff. A statement reads: “Atlanta United today announced head coach Ronny Deila’s technical staff for the 2025 season. Assistant coach Kenny Miller and goalkeeping coach Elliot Parish will join returning assistant coaches Matt Lawrey and Carl Robinson.”

Flop has contract terminated

Matthew Hoppe arrived at Hibs in 2023 on loan from Middlesbrough with high stock. He had burst onto the scene in Germany with Schalke and moved to Mallorca in Spain, and was capped by the USA. In the end, he played nine times with a goal and he hasn’t kicked a ball in anger for Boro this campaign. His contract has now been ripped up. A statement reads: “The American departs after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent. Hoppe made six first-team appearances for the club after joining in the summer of 2022. The club wishes Matthew well for the future.”

Loan shuffle

There’s been a bit of movement in the Hibs loan market. Upon the transfer window opening at the start of the month, Murray Aiken, Reuben McAllister, and Rory Whittaker all returned to Easter Road from Airdrie, Cove Rangers and Spartans respectively. Jacob MacIntyre has extended his loan spell at Kelty Hearts until the end of the 2024/25 campaign, with Owen Calder staying at Berwick Rangers until the end of the season.