A transfer exit from Watford for the former Hibs defender could come with a bonus for his ex-side.

Watford head coach Tom Cleverly has addressed talk that Hibs favourite Ryan Porteous wants out of Vicarage Road.

Reports inferred earlier this week that the defender who swapped Easter Road for the Hornets in 2023 wanted to leave. Hull City have been murmured as a possible landing spot with a seven figure bid said to be in the works for the star who has established himself as a Scotland international.

This season, Porteous has made 22 appearances this season, including 16 starts in the Championship. Any move away from Watford could prove to be to Hibs’ financial benefit, as the club have a sell-on clause inserted into his initial move to the current English Championship side.

Porteous came through the Hibs academy and is one of its big success stories in modern times. He made 157 appearances with 13 goals and eight assists from the back as the 25-year-old made himself a fan favourite as one of their own with strong performances for his boyhood club.

Tackling the exit rumours with the Watford Observer, Cleverly says that he is unsure of where reports emerged from but admitted that Porteous does have some transfer interest. That said, the defender is fully committed to Watford.

He said: “I spoke to Ryan this morning, and we cleared the air. I don’t know where the reports have come from, and I don’t think there are any quotes in the stories. He is one of a number of our players that have attracted a little bit of interest.

“Right now Ryan is a Watford player and right in the thick of things for selection. He is professional and experienced enough that these things won’t take his eye off the ball. He’s a Watford player. He’s available for selection and he’s fully focussed on doing his job for Watford.”