The defender left Hibs in 2023 and a January transfer move could stand to be of financial benefit to his ex-club.

Ryan Porteous has been linked with a January transfer move away from Watford - and that could stand to bank Hibs some cash.

The club academy product made 157 appearances for the club before moving to Watford in 2023, where he has been a regular for the Hornets. Despite playing 22 times this campaign and solidifying himself in the Scotland squad while at Vicarage Road, Porteous reportedly wants a change of scenery.

It is claimed by Fussball Europa that “Ryan Porteous is not at all happy with his sporting situation - and therefore wants to leave Watford FC.” It goes on to claim that fellow Championship side Hull City have “made an offer.”

The report says: “Watford FC and Ryan Porteous will probably agree to go their separate ways in the current winter transfer window. According to information from Fussballeuropa.com, the 25-year-old has made it clear to the Hornets that he wants to change clubs.

“The reason for Porteous's desire for change is what he sees as an unsatisfactory situation. The current Scottish international and European Championship participant lacks the appreciation of coach Tom Cleverley, who left him on the bench for the full 90 minutes of last weekend's home league match against Sheffield United.

“League rival Hull City is putting out feelers for Porteous - and very specifically. The Tigers have even already submitted an offer of two million euros. The offer is to be understood as a total package including bonus payments. Hull City are keen to sign the defender. It is not yet known whether Porteous considers the offer attractive enough from a sporting perspective and will accept it.”

What that could do is unlock a Hibs cash boost if the deal which translates to around £1.6m. The club inserted a sell-on clause when moving down to Watford and the existence of one was noted in the Easter Road statement at the time.

It read that “the club has received a significant six-figure deal for the defender and has a sell-on clause.” CEO Ben Kensell said in the same statement: “Ryan has been a fantastic servant for the club and has been brilliant to deal with over the last few months. When it became clear he wanted to explore his options, we have worked hard to get the best deal for us, but also kept an eye on what is the best move for Ryan to propel his career.”